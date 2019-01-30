Reports: Arsenal forced to pay a whopping fee for releasing Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger led Arsenal through thick and thin for the past 22 years. However, when the end of his stint finally arrived last year, a majority of the fanbase was delighted. For long, they had asked for Wenger to be removed from his position, and it had finally happened. However, there was a huge monetary value attached to his release.

Wenger’s twenty-two long year reign at Arsenal came to a bittersweet end last summer when he was finally relieved of his duties. During his time as the manager, the Frenchman had won the Gunners three Premier League titles, including one ‘invincible’ season. However, by the time of his departure, half of the Arsenal fanbase had grown apart from Le Professeur, blaming him for the lack of trophies over the last few years.

Amidst all the debate and discussions, Wenger finally left his post and walked away from the Emirates after more than two decades.

However, there came a cost of allowing the manager to leave with one year left in his contract. As stated by the Times, the Frenchman and his coaching staff were paid a whopping 17.1 Million pounds combined, due to their contracts being terminated prematurely.

The report also reveals that the club’s account stated that Wenger was paid in full for his remaining year, while other settlements were reached for his support staff, who also left with him.

Coming back to the present day, Unai Emery has admitted that Arsenal are in a cash-crunch and can only sign players on loan this window. Although not confirmed, all signs point towards one key area where the money was spent.