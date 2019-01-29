AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar ruler has high praise for their football team from strategic meet in Japan

The Emir of Qatar Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani met with the Japanese Prime Minister for a strategic meet and on the agenda was football!

The ruler of Qatar is in Tokyo to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as part of talks to build on the partnership between the two countries.

While they discussed about continued synergy in the energy sector, also on the agenda was how Japan – hosts of the Olympics and the Paralympics in 2020 – and Qatar – Football World Cup hosts in 2022 – can further strengthen their bilateral ties through sport.

The Qatar ruler also tweeted out about the meeting, stating that the two nations are set on working together even further to mark the 50 year anniversary of their relationship.

صاحب السمو عبر «تويتر»:

التقيت اليوم رئيس الوزراء الياباني وأعلنا سوية إطلاق حوار استراتيجي تعزيزا لشراكتنا النموذجية واحتفاء بعلاقاتنا التاريخية التي تحل ذكراها الـ 50 قريبا#قطر #اليابان pic.twitter.com/Q4v7xbIRz6 — أخبار قطر (@AlArabNewsPaper) January 29, 2019

Eventually, the talk did boil down to football with both nations still involved in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Japan beat Iran 3-0 in the first semifinals to book a berth in the finals where they may – depending on the result of the second semifinals – end up facing Qatar.

The ruler of Qatar also ended up expressing his pride at how the national team had performed at the tournament.

“We are very proud of our national team! They showed a professional level of football, they are a young team that we are preparing them for the future,” he said.

سمو الأمير من اليابان: نحن فخورين جدا بمنتخب #قطر 🇶🇦، أدى مستويات جيدة جداً، وهو فريق شاب نعده للمستقبل #قلوبنا_معاك_ياعنابي #قطر_الامارات #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/smJ83H8xq2 — أخبار قطر (@AlArabNewsPaper) January 29, 2019

(Photo Credits: The Japan Times)