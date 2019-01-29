Reports: Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte to battle it out for Serie A job

Just a year ago, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were going up against each other on the sidelines of a Premier League match. Mourinho was leading his Manchester United side through his second season, while Antonio Conte was defending his maiden English league title with Chelsea.

Fast forward twelve months, both Mourinho and Conte have been relieved of their duties and remain without a job.

Nevertheless, if reports from Italy are to be believed, both those coaches might not have to wait too long to find themselves in another ‘hot seat’. There is one small catch, however, as the pair may end up fighting for the same job!

Football Italia reports that the Inter Milan board has given current manager Luciano Spalletti an ultimatum – to win at least one trophy this season. Failing to do so would reportedly end with him losing his post.

In the case, this does happen, the Nerrazzuri will look to bring in either one of Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho, provided those two are still available.

Furthermore, the report states that Conte is currently in ‘pole position’ to land the job if Spalletti is sacked. However, Jose Mourinho is also in the race and is ahead of the other contenders.