Oon Jin Teik resigns as CEO of Singapore Sports Hub

In some news coming in from Singapore, Oon Jin Teik has resigned from the post of CEO of Singapore Sports Hub, a press statement has revealed.

The HSBC Rugby Sevens tournament appears to be the last bit of action that Oon Jin Teik will see as CEO of Singapore Sports Hub, and will be replaced by Chairman Bryn Jones in the interim.

In his own statement, Jones highlighted what a massive impact Teik had while in charge, and was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

“The Board extends its heartfelt appreciation to Jin Teik for his strong leadership, passion and unwavering commitment to the project and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,” Jones said.

“In addition, I shall continue to work with Sport Singapore on transformation initiatives aimed at realising our shared vision and ensuring Singapore Sports Hub retains its pre-eminent position as the region’s premier sports, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the years ahead.”

As for Oon Jin Teik himself, he had nothing but praise for the organization that gave him so much.

“I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many talented and dedicated colleagues during the past four and a half years. They have given me full support throughout my tenure and together with Sports Hub’s internal and external partners, we have accomplished a lot.

“I am very proud of this national icon, the Singapore Sports Hub, and I wish the staff, board and management team the very best for the future.”