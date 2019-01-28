Leeds winger Dallas out for up to six weeks

With Patrick Bamford and Gaetano Berardi already sidelined for Leeds United, the Championship leaders have now lost Stuart Dallas to injury.

Leeds United have confirmed Stuart Dallas has been ruled out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury.

The Northern Ireland international was due to return imminently from a fractured foot that has kept him out of action since December 1.

But the Championship leaders announced on Monday that Dallas has had a new setback after being hurt in training.

“Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has suffered an ankle injury in training,” a club statement said.

“Dallas, who recently recovered from a foot injury, has been ruled out for up to six weeks. We wish Stuart a speedy recovery.”

The 27-year-old has made 15 Championship appearances this season, scoring one goal, with Leeds three points clear at the top of the table.

Patrick Bamford and Gaetano Berardi are already sidelined for Leeds, whose next game is against promotion rivals Norwich City at Elland Road on Saturday.