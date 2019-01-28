We can beat Home United – Persija Jakarta star Riko Simanjuntak gives his take on crucial clash

Persija Jakarta have an opportunity against Home United to pick up a crucial victory in the Champions League play-off stage, and their players know they are good value.

Indonesian winger Riko Simanjuntak gave his view on what Persija need to do, and whether they can even do enough in order to pick up a vital win.

“I am very motivated (to beat Home United). Surely my teammates also want to show the best for the tournament later,” Riko said and was quoted by Tribun Jakarta.

Despite the confidence clearly on display, Persija will be without four of their new star signings for this one.

New signings Vinicius Lopes Laurindo, Bruno Matos , Jakhongir Abdumuminov and Ryuji Utomo are all unavailable since they do not have the necessary International Transfer Certificate (ITC) just yet.