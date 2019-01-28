Indonesia Cup rescheduled to accommodate President Cup tournament

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) have taken the decision to reschedule the round of 16 clashes of the Indonesia Cup in order to accommodate another tournament known as the President Cup.

The Piala Indonesia is set to move to May of 2019, and could continue when the League 1 season is underway. The change has been made to include yet another tournament for March – which is called the President Cup.

Iwan Budianto, PSSI Vice Chairman gave the reasoning behind the change, bizarrely citing sponsorship as the major cause.

“Honestly, Piala President is not on our schedule this year. But, the sponsors want continuity on this tournament so Piala Indonesia will give way to President Cup,” Said Iwan Budianto.

“The thing is, Piala Indonesia round of 16 will be finished in the middle of the league, between May – December 2019.”

Authorities will have to ensure that the matches of League 1 do not clash with those of the Indonesia Cup, since this is rather uncharted territory.

Regardless, plenty of football on show for fans in the country of Indonesia.