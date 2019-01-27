World Cup winner makes a huge donation to help the search for Emiliano Sala resume

After Emiliano Sala’s flight went missing over the English Channel last week, a search was conducted by the police but to no avail; they couldn’t find the Argentine or the pilot that flew the plane.

Subsequently, the authorities abandoned the search for the missing personnel but Sala’s well-wishers have refused to give up. A French sports agency that goes by the name of Sport Cover started a GoFundMe campaign to raise €300,000 to resume the search for the player.

And now, just two days after the campaign began, the said target has been reached and some of football’s biggest names contributed to the cause. The largest of the contributions came from Kylian Mbappe, who donated €30,010 to help the campaign get over the line just a few hours ago.

He was not the only one as Adrien Rabiot made a contribution of €25,000 last night. Dimitri Payet also chipped in with a valuable addition of €10,000. It doesn’t stop there either as the likes of Alassane Plea (Gladbach), Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) among many others, also helped the cause.

With this, the search for the Argentine footballer has reportedly begun again using two boats.