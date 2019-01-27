Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s stunning record puts further shame on Mourinho’s Manchester United reign

Things have been looking up for Manchester United ever since they appointed ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the new interim manager. The Norwegian has seen his side win eight games straight, with progress on both Premier League and FA Cup fronts. Now, a stunning statistic has come forward which piles on the embarrassment on his predecessor’s reign.

Jose Mourinho’s infamous third-season syndrome struck in his third year at Manchester United, with the Red Devils massively underperforming on all fronts. The Portuguese saw his side slip to the sixth position on the table, while finishing second in the Champions League group and exiting the Carabao Cup in their first round.

As a result, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man was relieved of his duties, with former great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking his place as the interim boss. And it is under Solskjaer, that Manchester United have turned over a new leaf, winning eight out of their eight games since.

What puts further embarrassment to Jose Mourinho’s third season at United is the fact that the team hasn’t been behind in any of those eight matches. As compared, under Mourinho, the Red Devils fell behind in fourteen of his twenty-four games!

Even more impressive is the fact that in any of those eight games, Manchester United haven’t conceded an equalising goal; meaning they have always maintained at least a one-goal lead. Their latest outing under the new boss saw them beat Arsenal in the FA Cup by three goals to one, with former Gunner Alexis Sanchez getting on the scoresheet.

By the looks of it, it seems that the Red Devils got rid of Mourinho at the right time and even managed to strike gold in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It remains to be seen, however, whether the Norwegian is given a full-time job at the end of his six-month contract.