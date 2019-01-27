Several football stars unite to fund search for Emiliano Sala

After the search for Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson yielded no results, the local police decided to call off the operation. However, since then, several people have come forward and donated to a crowdfunding campaign by GoFundMe in order to resume the search for the missing pair.

Tragedy struck last week when new Cardiff signing Emiliano Sala went missing. The Argentine striker was flying back from Nantes when the plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared. Three days of search followed, which yielded no results. The search was then called off with the player missing and presumed dead.

However, since then, Sala’s family, football stars, and fans came forward and asked for the search to continue, until there is some conclusive proof.

In order to further help the cause, several stars have donated a hefty amount from their own purse, in order to crowdfund a search for the missing striker.

So far, players such as Adrien Rabiot (25,000 Euros), Dimitri Payet (10,000 Euros), Nordi Mukiele (4000 Euros), Alejandro Gomez (2000 Euros), Laurent Koscielny (2000 Euros), and Lucas Lima (!000 Euros) have donated towards the campaign, with several others prepared to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Sala’s former coach Vahid Halihodzic has also donated 2000 Euros to the cause, while players Kalidou Koulibaly, Thilo Kehrer, and Anthony Lopes have given 1000 Euros each to the cause.

Overall, around twenty-four thousand people have donated towards the campaign, which has accrued over 250,000 Euros, with a view towards reaching the target of 300,000 Euros.

However, the amount of carrying such an operation isn’t determined at this point. While Sala’s family is in talks with a private company to resume the search.