AFF U-22 Championship schedule, live stream, time table, matches

The AFF U-22 Championship kicks off in in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from February 17 to Feb 26. Here is the complete fixture list for the tournament.

With Singapore, Laos and Brunei having withdrawn from the tournament, here is how the remainder of the teams still participating have been grouped.

Group A Group B Vietnam Malaysia Thailand Myanmar Timor-Leste Indonesia Philippines Cambodia

Feb 15 is the day on which the various teams and officials are expected to arrive in Cambodia, and the team managers will meet up the next day in the official Managers’ Meeting.

The following is the complete fixture list for the tournament that will kick off on Feb 17 and conclude with the 3rd place match and the finals on Feb 26.

Date Match no. Group Match Time Venue Feb 17 1 A Vietnam vs Philippines 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 2 A Thailand vs Timor-Leste 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 18 3 B Malaysia vs Cambodia 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 4 B Myanmar vs Indonesia 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 19 5 A Philippines vs Thailand 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 6 A Timor-Leste vs Vietnam 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 20 7 B Cambodia vs Myanmar 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 8 B Indonesia vs Malaysia 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 21 9 A Vietnam vs Thailand 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 10 A Timor-Leste vs Philippines 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 22 11 B Malaysia vs Myanmar 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 12 B Indonesia vs Cambodia 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 23 Rest Day Feb 24 13 Semifinals 1 Winner A vs Runner-up B 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 14 Semifinals 2 Winner B vs Runner-up A 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium Feb 25 Rest Day Feb 26 15 3rd place match Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2 1530 (1630 HKT/SGT) National Stadium 16 Finals Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 1830 (1930 HKT/SGT) National Stadium

Telecast details:

Yet to be released.