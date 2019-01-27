AFF U-22 Championship schedule, live stream, time table, matches

The AFF U-22 Championship kicks off in in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from February 17 to Feb 26. Here is the complete fixture list for the tournament.
With Singapore, Laos and Brunei having withdrawn from the tournament, here is how the remainder of the teams still participating have been grouped.
|Group A
|Group B
|Vietnam
|Malaysia
|Thailand
|Myanmar
|Timor-Leste
|Indonesia
|Philippines
|Cambodia
Feb 15 is the day on which the various teams and officials are expected to arrive in Cambodia, and the team managers will meet up the next day in the official Managers’ Meeting.
The following is the complete fixture list for the tournament that will kick off on Feb 17 and conclude with the 3rd place match and the finals on Feb 26.
|Date
|Match no.
|Group
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|Feb 17
|1
|A
|Vietnam vs Philippines
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|2
|A
|Thailand vs Timor-Leste
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 18
|3
|B
|Malaysia vs Cambodia
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|4
|B
|Myanmar vs Indonesia
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 19
|5
|A
|Philippines vs Thailand
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|6
|A
|Timor-Leste vs Vietnam
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 20
|7
|B
|Cambodia vs Myanmar
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|8
|B
|Indonesia vs Malaysia
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 21
|9
|A
|Vietnam vs Thailand
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|10
|A
|Timor-Leste vs Philippines
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 22
|11
|B
|Malaysia vs Myanmar
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|12
|B
|Indonesia vs Cambodia
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 23
|Rest Day
|Feb 24
|13
|Semifinals 1
|Winner A vs Runner-up B
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|14
|Semifinals 2
|Winner B vs Runner-up A
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|Feb 25
|Rest Day
|Feb 26
|15
|3rd place match
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2
|1530 (1630 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
|16
|Finals
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|1830 (1930 HKT/SGT)
|National Stadium
Telecast details:
Yet to be released.