Thailand AFC Asian Cup star unveiled by J-League side

Thailand star Theerathon Bunmathan has completed a move to J-League side Yokohama Marinos and was unveiled as the club’s latest signing on Instagram.

The move is a loan deal and sees him return to the J-League following a previous recent stint at Vissel Kobe, where he received the opportunity to mix it up with some of the very best.

The news of the move was common knowledge over the past week or so, as was reported by FOX sports Asia, but the club have now officially unveiled Theerathon as their man and shared the news via Instagram.

The move should give him more playing time while also establishing Theerathon as one of the finest players in the Thailand national team.