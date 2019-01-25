Reports: Emiliano Sala was flown by a ‘rusty’ pilot who was not licensed to fly paying passengers

David Ibbotson, who was the pilot of Emiliano Sala’s plane, was only a commercial pilot and wasn’t licensed to fly paying passengers.

The Times reports that Ibbotson, 59, had admitted to a friend that he was “a bit rusty” with the controls before he ended up flying Emiliano Sala from Nantes to Cardiff on Monday. He had been the same pilot who had flown the striker from Cardiff to Nantes on Saturday as well, so that he could say his goodbyes at the French club.

It is also reported that Ibbotson only possessed a private pilot’s license and that he wasn’t licensed to fly paid passengers. For that, he would have required a commercial license for which he would have required many more hours of training and flying.

The authorities who are investigating the incident are said to want to establish if the flight was a private or a commercial operation.

The flight had been arranged by Mark McKay, a football agent who instrumented Sala’s £15 million move to Cardiff the previous week.

Guernsey harbourmaster, Captain David Barker, who had conducted the search for the missing player and pilot, announced yesterday that they were calling it off after many futile hours spent searching.

“Having examined mobile phone data and satellite imagery, we have been unable to find any trace of the aircraft, the pilot or the passenger.

“We reviewed all the information available to us, as well as knowing what emergency equipment was on board. The chances of survival are extremely remote,” he concluded.