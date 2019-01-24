Real Madrid overtake Manchester United as the highest earning club

According to the Deloitte Football Money League, Real Madrid have usurped Manchester United as the club with the most revenue in the 2017/18 season.

Real Madrid take over from Manchester United as the highest earning club in the world with €750.9 million in revenue in the 2017/18 season. Following them in second place is arch rivals and fellow La Liga giants Barcelona with €690.4 million.

Manchester United take third spot with €666 million in revenue.

The top ten clubs are as follows:

Position (last year) Club 2017-18 Revenue (€m) 2016-17 Revenue (€m) 1 (2) Real Madrid 750.9 674.6 2 (3) FC Barcelona 690.4 648.3 3 (1) Manchester United 666 676.3 4 (4) Bayern Munich 629.2 587.8 5 (5) Manchester City 568.4 527.7 6 (7) Paris Saint-Germain 541.7 486.2 7 (9) Liverpool 513.7 424.2 8 (8) Chelsea 505.7 428.0 9 (6) Arsenal 439.2 487.6 10 (11) Tottenham 428.3 359.5

Arsenal have dropped in the rankings from 6th spot last season to 9th spot this season, while fellow English clubs Liverpool and Totttenham both move up having enjoyed an increase in revenue.

Chelsea and Manchester City, who round up the grand total of 6 English clubs in the top 10, retain their previous year’s rankings despite increasing their income.

This year would represent the 12th time in 22 years, since the establishment of the Deloitte Football Money League that ranks the football clubs according to their yearly revenue. Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are the other non-English clubs apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona that populate the top 10.

Italian giants Juventus finish 11th on the list.