No mes que un club – Barcelona are just like the rest of them

For long, FC Barcelona have lived by the ideals of being much more than just a simple football club. Mes que un club they’d say. However, in the fast-moving scenarios of today’s world, do those ideals still hold for the Spanish giants? Or have they become something they always feared- just another football club?

Twitter was just beginning to get prominence in the world of social media. The idea of people with similar interest sharing their views and communicating with each other appealed a lot to the internet folks. One such community was created by the football aficionados. It was not a really huge base like it is now but it was a strong one.

Back in the day, Barcelona were at their brilliant best under Pep Guardiola and the one thing football Twitter never got a break from was Barcelona fans taking pride in the ethos of the club.

Barca DNA became a real thing. Xavi Hernandez made it so while blatantly tapping up Cesc Fabregas, who was at Arsenal at the time. The idea of having a Barca DNA is that the one who has it is different from the others – just like Barcelona, they claimed, was different from the other clubs – it was mes que un club (more than just a club).

The Galacticos had just signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso in the same window, spending over €250 million in the process. These days, with that amount, it would be hard to sign even two world-class players.

However, over €250 million worth of spending in a single window was a huge deal last decade.

Barcelona, meanwhile, had created a team almost entirely out of their academy products. And it was not just any team – it was one of the best that ever existed in the history of club football.

The core of the team consisted of Xavi, Victor Valdes, Carles Puyol, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, and Lionel Messi and all of them were academy graduates. Pedro Rodriguez, the trump card of Pep Guardiola, was also from La Masia.

The only prominent player that didn’t come out of Barcelona’s academy was Dani Alves. While Samuel Eto’o and Thierry Henry helped them win the treble in 2009, they weren’t in the team for long and neither was David Villa, who was also instrumental in his first season at Barca following his move in 2010.

In short, it was the ideal team – fully carved out from the academy graduates while being adorned a bit here and there with external recruitment. It was a benchmark – the perfect example – of how a club is supposed to be run.

And both the players and the fans ensured that they got the message across. The holier-than-thou diaspora was at its peak during the final years of Pep Guardiola…

But now, there is nothing holy or unique about Barcelona anymore – they are no longer mes que un club. They might try to sell the image but it is so distorted that it is barely recognizable.

Being in the flow, it is hard to pinpoint where exactly it all changed but a good look would reveal the apparent crevice: La Masia simply couldn’t keep up with the unreal standards that they had set.

When David Villa needed replacing, there was not a single striker in the youth ranks with the adequate quality. The same has been the case with Andres Iniesta and Xavi (although Thiago was the readymade replacement, Barcelona couldn’t keep him).

In the case of Carles Puyol, the likes of Marc Bartra and Martin Montoya were never good enough. In fact, the irony here is that Real Madrid’s academy products have fared much better this decade than their eternal rival’s graduates.

But that is a tale for another day. For now, let the microscope be on Barcelona.

With the academy not producing enough talents – or, another way of seeing it, Barcelona not being able to groom youngsters – there was only one way to sustain a world-class team: spending in the market.

From 2010, only Manchester City and Chelsea have spent more money on transfers than Barcelona, who have splashed a whopping £1.258 billion on new players. Meanwhile, according to the data from Swiss Ramble, no club in Europe are even close to Barcelona in terms of money spent on wages.

The Catalans’ wage bill, as of last season, was €487 million, which is €92 million more than the second highest in Europe, Real Madrid.

What’s more shocking is the wages to turnover ratio of the Blaugrana. Currently, the ratio is 70%, which is a considerable rise from the 42-43% that it was in the 2012-13 season and is the third highest in Spain now, behind only Girona and Valencia.

On top of all of this, they only recently announced the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax. According to official sources, Barca have paid €75 million upfront and will have to pay a further €11 million in add-ons, taking the deal to a whopping €86 million in total!

That’s not all. The supposed wages – according to Goal – for the young Dutchman is close to €16 million annually, further inflating the wage bill.

Real Madrid were given the title of Galacticos because they were the first ones to spend skyrocketing amounts on global superstars. However, right now, Barcelona are perhaps more deserving of this nickname because when it comes to spending a lot of money, the Catalans have left their eternal rivals far, far behind.

They no longer have the ideals on which the term Barca DNA was created. They are no longer holier, they are simply just another club.