Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for posting picture in private jet hours after Sala goes missing

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the news for all the wrong reasons, as a picture emerged of the Portuguese taking selfies on a private jet merely hours after reports suggested that Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala was on a plane that disappeared from radar.

Ronaldo posted a picture on his own personal Twitter profile, seemingly unaware of what was going on outside, and it drew heavy criticism from members of the media and indeed former players.

TV pundit Gary Lineker personally hit out at the photo shared by Ronaldo, writing – “Not the day for this tweet. It really isn’t.”

Not the day for this tweet. It really isn’t. https://t.co/61y6cgEzm0 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 22, 2019

The search is on for the missing plane, but fears are strong that Sala has a very slim chance of survival following what was most definitely a crash on the way to Cardiff.