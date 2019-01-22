New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin-Prince Boateng has made no bones in the past when professing his love for the all white of Real Madrid and his lofty opinion of Cristiano Ronaldo. But his tune slightly changed in his first press conference as a Barcelona player.

Boateng, 31, moved from Serie A club Sassuolo to Barcelona in a loan deal with an option for the club to purchase him outright for £7.1m in the summer.

He was reportedly bought in as a backup in the striker position to give cover to Luis Suarez after the club allowed Munir to join Sevilla.

However, his presentation as a Barcelona player wasn’t as smooth sailing as he would have liked following questions during his presentation press conference asking him to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Boateng, has been vocal in the past about being a fan of Real Madrid and has also indicated at points that he believes Cristiano Ronaldo to be the best player in the world. However, he did mention around 4 months back when asked a similar question that he thinks the Juventus star is the best in the world but that Lionel Messi is beyond the planet.

His answer at the press conference was along similar lines;

“I am a Barcelona player and Lionel Messi is the best player in this world and every world,” he said, prompting laughter from the reporters gathered who were only too aware of his pro-Ronaldo comments.

“Why are you laughing? That’s the truth, he has shown that with all that he has won in the last 10 years.

“It’s a great honour [to be at Barcelona] because Messi is the best player in the world, and Luis Suarez the best striker in the world,” he opined.