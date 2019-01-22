Cristiano Ronaldo pleads guilty to tax fraud

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of skirting tax payments during his time at Real Madrid and ended up pleading guilty to the charges in court today.

Ronaldo, 33, was found guilty of avoiding tax payments from 2010 till 2014 in Spain to a sum amounting to €5.7m, according to Spanish news agency EFE. He had agreed to a plea deal in June of 2017, that sees him shell out €18.8m in fines and serve out a 23 month sentence on probation.

He didn’t face any time behind bars as first time offenders in Spain do not go to jail for sentences under 2 years.

Initially, the charge was considered to be “voluntary and conscious breach of his fiscal obligations in Spain”. However, the Portuguese star’s lawyers tried to paint the failed payments as a misunderstanding.

However, it is understood that Ronaldo pleaded guilty to the charges in a Madrid court today, after the judge decreed that he had to be present in person and couldn’t attend via video.

His request to drive into the courthouse in a car was also rejected, exposing him to the swathes of media members waiting at the entrance.

Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, and has scored 16 goals and provided 8 assists in 24 appearances for the Italian giants.