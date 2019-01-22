Reports: New Premier League club record signing whereabouts unknown as private plane goes missing

Cardiff City’s club record signing Emiliano Sala is feared to have been in a plane that is now reported missing. The club is said to be genuinely concerned for him.

Sala, 28, put pen to paper on a deal that would see him join Cardiff City from French Ligue 1 club Nantes in a deal worth £15million last week.

He was due to join training at his new club today but it is now feared that he was on board a plane from Nantes to Cardiff that is now missing.

According to journalists in France, Sala was seen boarding the plane that is now missing.

The latest reaction from Cardiff City is that the club harbour ‘genuine concerns’ for the missing player, according to Mirror. Sala is the third top scorer in Ligue 1 this season, behind only PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Nicolas Pepe.

Cardiff City, who sit in 18th position in the Premier League, have struggled for goals this season, scoring just 19 in 23 matches, and Sala was the player earmarked by manager Neil Warnock to come in and lift them out of the relegation zone with his goals.