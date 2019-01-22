Top 10 players with the best minutes per goal ratio in Europe this season

What separates the good forwards from the best is the rate at which they find the back of the net. FOX Sports Asia ranks the Top 10 players from Europe’s five major leagues with the best minutes per goal ratio.

#10. Emiliano Sala (Nantes, Cardiff City) – 114.75 minutes per goal

As of now, Emiliano Sala is tenth on this list but he won’t hold down this spot for long and his minutes per goal could increase drastically.

The Argentine scored 12 goals in 1377 minutes for Ligue 1 side Nantes and his impressive form for the club earned him a move to the Premier League with Cardiff City.

If he can score at even half his current rate in the Premier League for Cardiff, then the Welsh side will surely be safe from relegation. However, the Premier League is a different ball game and the fact that no player from the league makes the top 10 tells you how competitive the league is.

#9. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) – 100.6 minutes per goal

At the start of December 2018, Duvan Zapata had one league goal to his name in 13 games but after the 20th round of fixtures in the Italian top-flight, the Colombian is the joint top scorer in the Serie A with 14 goals to his name.

Zapata is tied with Fabio Quagliarella and Cristiano Ronaldo for the top spot but the former Napoli man has played fewer minutes than the other two players. Ronaldo has a game in hand but it would take more than a goal in that game for him to enter the top 10.

#8. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) – 97.2 minutes per goal

Arkadiusz Milik was signed by Napoli as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain in 2016 but injuries kept him out for a long period and once he returned to the team, he lost his place to Dries Mertens.

However, under Carlo Ancelotti, Milik is getting more opportunities and the Pole has delivered after the manager showed faith in him.

The 24-year-old has 11 goals in 17 Serie A games but he has only played 1069 minutes which brings his minutes per goal ratio to an impressive 97.

#7. Neymar (PSG) – 86.9 minutes per goal

For PSG, playing in the Ligue 1 is like playing a game of FIFA on ‘amateur’ difficulty. The Parisian club has been steamrolling their opponents this season and they won 9-0 in their most recent game.

Unsurprisingly three of PSG’s forwards are in the top 10 but Neymar is ranked below both Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

The Brazilian has 13 goals in 1129 minutes this season which also makes him the third highest goalscorer in the league. In addition, he also has six assists, which is the joint-highest in the league.

#6. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) – 82.8 minutes per goal

Just like the Ligue 1, the Bundesliga is also a striker’s paradise. Goals are free flowing in the German top flight and no player has scored more goals this season in the Bundesliga than Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic.

The 21-year-old has 13 goals in 1076 minutes this season and has formed a potent partnership with Sebastian Haller and Ante Rebic.

The Serbian, who is currently on loan from Benfica, even scored five goals in a game this season against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

#5. Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim) – 82 minutes per goal

The attacking nature of the Bundesliga and the willingness of the German clubs to give chances to young players helped in Jadon Sancho’s rise to prominence. Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, who is currently on loan at Hoffenheim is the most recent English player reaping the benefits of playing in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old winger has started only five league games so far but in 492 minutes on the pitch, he has scored six goals.

Nelson’s number of goals scored is much smaller than the others on the list but that doesn’t make his achievement any less significant.

#4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 79.8 minutes per goal

No player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues has more goals or assists than Lionel Messi Despite Messi’s incredible form this season, he’s fourth on this list but when you consider the combined goals and assists chart, the Argentine leads by a huge margin.

Messi has 18 goals and 10 assists in 18 league games so far while playing 1437 minutes.

The Argentine came off the bench in Barcelona’s recent win over Leganes and scored yet another goal. Incredibly, it was his 22nd league goal as a substitute which is more than any player has scored as a sub in the La Liga in the 21st century.

#3. Edinson Cavani (PSG) – 78.1 minutes per goal

Edinson Cavani had a few injury problems at the start of the season which has limited him to only 13 appearances in the league so far. Nevertheless, in those 13 games, he has scored 14 goals while playing only 1093 minutes.

The Uruguayan is the second highest goalscorer in France’s top flight sandwiched between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The 31-year-old has scored two hat-tricks this season.

#2. Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – 64.6 minutes per goal

Only Lionel Messi has scored more league goals in Europe this season than Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, who turned 20-years-old last month, has 17 goals in 1098 minutes. He could have had more goals but he was suspended for three matches for a direct red card earlier this season.

The Frenchman has two hattricks this season which game against Lyon and Guingamp and in the former match, he scored four goals.

#1. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) – 42.8 minutes per goal

Topping this chart is this season’s ‘supersub’ Paco Alcacer with 12 goals in only 514 minutes.

The Spaniard joined Borussia Dortmund on loan this season from Barcelona but after an impressive start to the season, the German club made his move permanent for a mere €23m.

Alcacer has scored a Bundesliga record ten goals coming off the bench this season for Dortmund and most of them were match-winning goals rather than inconsequential goals.

Despite starting only five league games for Dortmund so far this season, he is the second highest goalscorer in the league at the moment.