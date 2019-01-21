Bayern Munich star slammed for thinking he is as good as both Messi and Ronaldo combined

James Rodriguez, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, has been slammed by a reporter for thinking that he’s as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined.

Sky Sports DE reporter Uli Köhler didn’t hold back when asked his thoughts on Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez and said that he is not as good as the two players – despite what he himself may think.

Kohler’s exact quote in German was posted to the Sky Sports DE page on Facebook.

In welcher Liga seht ihr James Rodríguez? FC Bayern München | James Rodriguez Posted by Sky Sport DE on Sunday, 20 January 2019

The loose translation of the quote reads as follows:

‘He believes in himself [like] he is [as good as] Messi or Ronaldo or both together. And he is not that good.’

James Rodriguez has not had a productive season for Bayern Munich so far, only managing to make 12 appearances under new manager Niko Kovac. His loan spell with Bayern Munich terminates at the end of the season when Bayern Munich will have an option to buy, but that is looking unlikely now.

Arsenal are said to be interested in the Real Madrid player, but it is understood that he is reluctant to make another loan move in January and may want to return to the Bernabeu to fight for his spot at the end of the season.