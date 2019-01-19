Samir Nasri has his say on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are a part of every second football conversation on the planet. Naturally, the discussion finds its way to footballer’s interview as well.

Recently, West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri joined the growing list of players who had their say on who they think is better between Messi and Ronaldo. The former Arsenal midfielder picked the Argentine, stating he is a God gifted player.

But he did mention that Ronaldo is a more hard-working professional and thus he should be the example one should follow.

“Lionel Messi, just because I think he is gifted by God. Cristiano Ronaldo is more of a professional, hard-working guy. Ronaldo is the example you follow,” he said.

Nasri recently returned to first-team action after West Ham signed him, he played against Arsenal as well and gave a spirited performance against his old club. West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini was full of praise for the midfielder.

“They can expect a lot from him because he is a top player,” said Pellegrini.

“He wants revenge also and for me it is so important to give him the opportunity to work with us. I hope we will recover the same Samir Nasri that we saw three or four years ago with me at Manchester City.”