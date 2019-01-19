Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo overlooked for another award as Luka Modric steals their shine again

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were overlooked for the annual Laureus World Sports Awards as Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe were the only two footballers shortlisted.

Luka Modric, 33, won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 following his hand in Real Madrid winning the Champions League and Croatia reaching the World Cup finals – while Cristiano Ronaldo finished second and Lionel Messi a controversial fifth.

French sensation Kylian Mbappe, who as also shortlisted for the Laureus World Sports Awards, also finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

It is telling that neither Ronaldo nor Messi have been considered in the final five nominee list for the award, with Ronaldo’s ongoing sexual assault and tax evasion cases possibly excluding him from contention.

Congratulations to everyone who is nominated and good luck for the #Laureus19 World Sports Awards on 18 February 2019 in Monaco. — Laureus (@LaureusSport) January 17, 2019

Along with Modric and Mbappe, the other shortlisted athletes for the Sportsman of the Year are tennis star Novak Djokovic, F1 standout Lewis Hamilton, basketball legend LeBron James and Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge who laid waste to the Berlin Men’s marathon world record.

It is also noteworthy that the France men’s football team that won the World Cup was also part of the nominees list in the Team of the Year award category.