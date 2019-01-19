Reports: Manchester United to make Tottenham star their first transfer of January

Manchester United feel that the £40 million pound valuation of Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez makes him a firmly achievable transfer target.

Don Balon reports that Manchester United have been put off by the £80 million plus that they have to shell out for signing the likes of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar or Ajax’s Matthijs De Ligt and have instead opted for a signing closer to home in the form of Davinson Sanchez.

Sanchez, 22, has made 19 appearances for Tottenahm this season and is said to be available for £40 million pounds – a much more realistic price tag according to the club.

Don Balon also reports that Sanchez was also unhappy at being left out of the starting XI against Manchester United with manager Mauricio Pochettino instead preferring to opt for the pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the heart of defence.

With Tottenham also now 9 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, the player is said to be further disillusioned with another season passing by without the realistic chance of a trophy, making him an easy target for Manchester United should they decide to splash the cash.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Davinson Sanchez may fall within Manchester United’s budget but in all likelihood, the club is going to hold off on making any purchases before a permanent manager is appointed in the summer.