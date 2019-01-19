Jose Mourinho’s former right hand man appointed as manger of Qatar club Al-Duhail

Rui Faria, who quit as Jose Mourinho’s assistant manager before the beginning of the 2018/19 season, will take up his first managerial role at Qatar club Al-Duhail.

Faria, 43, left Manchester United in the summer after 17 years of working with Jose Mourinho as his assistant manager and right hand man. Following his departure, Mourinho said that a single assistant manager appointment isn’t enough to fill Faria’s shoes and promoted coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna to both flank him on the dugout.

Since then, Faria has been linked to a raft of clubs – sometimes even as big as Arsenal – but has eventually decided to begin his managerial career at Qatar club Al-Duhail.

Al-Duhail, a club that plays out of Doha, are defending Qatar Super League champs having won the title in the 2017/18 season. Faria will take over managerial responsibilities of the team from outgoing Tunisian coach Nabil Maaloul.

The club had issued a statement yesterday on the capture of Faria as “one of the special names in the world of coaching” who had refused “great European offers” to choose Al-Duhail.