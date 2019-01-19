Reports: Manchester United star has agreed to a new 5 year contract at the club

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has reportedly agreed to a 5 year contract in principle with the club. Last few details remaining to be trashed out.

Martial, 23, has been Manchester United’s go to man this season with 9 goals and an assist in 23 appearances for the club. His initial contract was set to run out in 2019 but the club activated a one year extension clause until 2020 to give themselves the time to trash out a new deal.

Apparently that has been accomplished, with the French attacker ready to put pen to paper on a brand new 5 year deal at the club, according to his agent.

Martial has agreed a deal to renew his #mufc contract by five years. His agent says some details are yet to be finalised #mulive [rmc] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 18, 2019

However, the deal hasn’t yet been finalised as some details are remaining that have to be trashed out first.

This is a complete U-turn from Martial’s stance in the summer preceding the 2018/19 season when his agent claimed that he wanted to leave the club following the player not seeing eye to eye with then coach Jose Mourinho.

At a point in time, it was believed that Mourinho was prepared to allow Martial to leave if it meant that he could finance a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

However, the club opted to persuade Martial to stay and has since moved to tie him up to another long term deal on the back of Jose Mourinho’s departure in December.

Manchester United has won 6 games on the bounce under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, including a 1-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley, since the Portuguese manager was sacked.