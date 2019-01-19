UEFA reveal who the record holders would be had Messi and Ronaldo not played for the last 10 years

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the football scene and, as a result, the record books over the last decade. Here are the footballers who would have shone had it not been for them.

It is no surprise that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have hogged the limelight in world football over the past decade. Not only that, the duo has set such ridiculous standards on the pitch that practically every award or record has consistently been claimed by them.

UEFA, however, did a quick summary of who the players would be that held the various footballing records or had their names on the individual awards had it not been for the Messi-Ronaldo era.

And here are the results as compiled by GiveMeSport.

All-time Champions League top scorer

As it is: Ronaldo (122)

Would be: Raúl González (71)

Champions League top scorer for the most seasons

As it is: Ronaldo (6 goals)

Would be: Van Nistelrooy, Lewandowski (3 goals)

Most goals in a single Champions League season

As it is: Ronaldo – 2013/14 (17 goals)

Would be: van Nistelrooy – 2002/03 (12 goals), Gomez – 2011/12 (12 goals)

Most Ballon d’Or victories

As it is: Messi and Ronaldo (5 goals)

Would be: Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten (3 goals)

Most Champions League hat-tricks

As it is: Messi (8 goals)

Would be: Inzaghi, Gomez, Luiz Adriano (3 goals)

Champions League top scorer since 2007

2007/08: Torres, Drogba, Gerrard (6 goals)

2008/09: Gerrard, Klose (7 goals)

2009/10: Olić (7 goals)

2010/11: Gomez, Eto’o (8 goals)

2011/12: Gomez (12 goals)

2012/13: Lewandowski (10 goals)

2013/14: Ibrahimović (10 goals)

2014/15: Neymar (10 goals)

2015/16: Lewandowski (9 goals)

2016/17: Cavani, Lewandowski (8 goals)

2017/18: Firmino, Mané, Salah (10 goals)

Especially noteworthy is the final entry on the list – which sees all three of Liverpool’s attacking trident listed as the top scorers in the Champions League last season.

They may have claimed the individual scoring records – and the trophy – had it not been for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 15 goals in the tournament leading his team Real Madrid to victory.