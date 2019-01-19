Jurgen Klopp is renowned for bringing the best out of the players at his disposal but some stars who played under him at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool were huge flops despite finding success elsewhere.

#5. Matthias Ginter

Matthias Ginter was the youngest member of Germany’s World Cup winning squad of 2014 although he didn’t appear at the tournament. However, immediately after the World Cup, Jurgen Klopp snapped up one of the country’s most promising youngsters for only 10 million euros.

The versatile defender made his debut in a DFL-Supercup win over Bayern Munich and played the entire match but he only made eleven more starts in all competitions in his debut season. The 2014/15 season was also a difficult one for Klopp’s Dortmund as the team was at the bottom of the table after 19 games.

Under Klopp, Ginter played only 19 games in his first season at the club. However, in the subsequent seasons, he played 40 and 41 games respectively for the club before joining rivals Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017.

He is now a regular in the Germany national team and has played 14 times in the last two years.

#4. Kevin Kampl

Kevin Kampl was Klopp’s last signing as Borussia Dortmund manager. Kampl was on the verge of joining RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg before Klopp intervened and signed him for Dortmund to help them turn their season around.

The Slovenian played sixteen games for Dortmund, nine of them as starters, in the second half of the 2014/15 season but failed to score a single goal and only had one assist to show for his efforts.

During the DFB-Pokal semifinal against Bayern Munich, he came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute and got sent off in the 108th minute for a second bookable offence. Luckily for him, Dortmund won the game in the shootout.

Kampl was sold to Bayer Leverkusen after only a few months with Dortmund and in 2017, he moved to RB Leipzig for whom he still plays.

#3. Loris Karius

Jurgen Klopp has been spot on with almost all his signings for Liverpool but he went horribly wrong with one of them and that one player cost him and Liverpool a Champions League title.

In the first summer after Klopp took over, he signed Loris Karius as a potential upgrade over Simon Mignolet but the German shot-stopper had to be dropped after some high-profile errors which cost Liverpool valuable points.

Midway through the 2017/18 season, Klopp reinstated Karius as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper even though Mignolet had performed decently in the league up to that point.

It looked like Karius was doing justice to the faith the manager showed in him but any such hope was gone after his gaffe in the UEFA Champions League final. Karius made two high profile error on the biggest stage which undid the hard work of his teammates.

The former Mainz keeper had trouble getting over the final and was sent on a two-year loan to Besiktas last summer after Liverpool signed Alisson Becker.

#2. Ivan Perisic

Most of the players who have worked with Jurgen Klopp are full of praise for the charismatic German but Ivan Perisic had a public fallout with his former manager.

Klopp signed Perisic in 2011 from Club Brugge and the Croatian spent most of his first season as a squad player making only eight starts in the 28 league games he played. Nevertheless, he still scored seven goals and had four assists.

The trend continued in the 2012/13 season as well as Perisic couldn’t get into the Dortmund starting XI ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Jakub Błaszczykowski.

In an interview with Croatian channel Nova TV, Perisic said – “I have no reason to be happy. I am playing even less than last season. I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in Germany but I do not feel supported by him. I am planning to talk to him.”

The player’s comments did not go down well with Klopp who fined the player €15,000, asked him to keep his mouth shut and also called his behaviour childish. A few days into the 2013 January transfer window, Klopp sold Perisic to Wolfsburg and the Croatian realised his potential there before making a big move to Inter in 2015.

#1. Ciro Immobile

After Klopp lost Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich, he signed Ciro Immobile as a replacement for the Pole.

Immobile scored 22 goals in 33 Serie A games in 2013/14 for Torino and won the Golden Boot. This prompted Klopp to sign the Italian international. However, at Dortmund, he struggled to replicate the same goalscoring form.

In 24 Bundesliga games, Immobile scored just thrice and in all competitions, he scored ten times in 34 games with few of those goals coming in cup games against lesser opposition. After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started banging in goals, Immobile also found chances hard to come by.

Dortmund sold him to Lazio in 2016 and he has flourished in the Italian league. He has 80 goals in only 112 games for Lazio and won the Serie A golden boot for the second time in 2017/18.