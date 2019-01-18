Jose Mourinho has his say on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho is now in the unfamiliar role of a TV pundit, and he is already making waves. Just a month after being sacked as Manchester United manager, the Portuguese has now weighed in on the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Mourinho spoke to beIN Sports about who the better player was between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and his words do indeed make a lot of sense.

“I think it’s unfair to both of them when somebody [says] this one is better than the other one. I think they are just different,” Jose mentioned.

“When you go to Messi and Ronaldo, I think it’s just unfair to compare the players. The only thing I can say is that when I had Ronaldo on my side, I was a very happy man.

“And when I had to play against Messi – and also against Ronaldo because I played against Ronaldo a few times – I had to think a lot to try and help my team have chances to succeed.

“The thing that is really to be admired is the number of years that they stay at the top. I always say the same – even with managers – to win once, it can happen. To win and win and win is much more difficult.”

Mourinho made some controversial comments about his Manchester United departure as well, and also mentioned that he plans to return to coaching soon.