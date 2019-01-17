AFC Asian Cup 2019: In attack and defence, the quality needs to be better – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu admits team has faults

Japan have won their first two AFC Asian Cup 2019 matches, but their performances haven’t been as ruthless as we might have thought they would be.

Now, coach Hajime Moriyasu has admitted his side needs more quality, and that could come with some changes against Uzbekistan.

Before coming to the Asian Cup we had some differences in the physical condition between the J.League players and the players who play in Europe, so we used the training camp in Japan and after coming to UAE we were preparing to improve the conditions between the players,” he said.

“Now we’ve played two matches, their condition is better and tactically the team is getting better in each game. But in attack and defence, the quality needs to be better.

“From the two matches so far we have learned some things and there are some other things we want to improve. I want to sort that out before the game and show our best performance tomorrow.

“After the previous two matches I’m thinking of changing some players as we have a concept that we have been working on in training and I’ve been sharing it with the players during our meetings.

“For the ones on the field tomorrow it’s important they have the same feelings. I don’t think things will go well when we start the game but it’s important they adapt to the opponent and that will be important in the game tomorrow.”

