Undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr celebrated Juventus’ victory over AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.

Champions collided when Juventus and Floyd Mayweather Jr came together to celebrate Wednesday’s Supercoppa Italiana triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo guided Italian champions Juve to a 1-0 win over rivals and 10-man AC Milan in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s 61st-minute header secured an eighth Supercoppa Italiana crown for Juve, one more than Milan.

And Ronaldo’s Juve had a special guest afterwards – undefeated boxing great Mayweather posing for photos in Jeddah.

Mayweather was back in the ring last month, the 41-year-old American scoring a brutal first-round knockout victory in a mismatched exhibition fight against Tenshin Nasukawa.