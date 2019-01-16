Barcelona officially confirm that big name will be staying at the club next season

Josep María Bartomeu, Barcelona president, has confirmed that manager Ernesto Valverde will remain at the helm of the club next season.

Valverde, 54, won La Liga with Barcelona in the 2017/18 season – his first in charge of the club – and is well on his way to adding a second after establishing a 5 point gap at the top of the table with 19 games played.

However, he had earlier admitted in an interview that he is still unsure about his future at the club, with some corners speculating that his contract was up at the end of the season.

There was even talk that former PSG manager Laurent Blanc was in the running to replace the Spaniard, however that notion was put to bed by Batromeu’s comments to Sport.

“Here we have no doubt that Valverde will be the coach of Barcelona next season,” he said.