Reports: Tottenham superstar on Real Madrid radar amid fresh contract concerns

Real Madrid have been given a real boost in their bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen, as AS are reporting that the Dane is far from signing a new deal with the North Londoners.

Eriksen’s contract at the club expires at the end of the season, and though Spurs were hopeful that he would sign a new deal, there seems to be no sign of the 26-year-old committing his long-term future to the club just yet.

It is well documented that Tottenham do not possess the resources that the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool do, and that may come back to bite them since Eriksen could choose to go elsewhere for the sheer economic gain.

Madrid have been long admirers of the midfielder and his skill, and would be chomping at the bit to sign him if he does not decide to sign a new deal with the Lilywhites.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – It looks increasingly likely that Eriksen could move on, and Real Madrid could acquire a top player in the summer transfer window. This situation already looks like an exciting story.