Lozano and Morgan scoop CONCACAF awards

Hirving Lozano has been named the CONCACAF male player of the year for 2018, with the female prize going to United States international Alex Morgan.

PSV and Mexico winger Lozano, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, takes the award for the first time and is the youngest ever male winner at age 23.

Morgan, meanwhile, collects the CONCACAF female player of the year award for the fourth time in her career, the Orlando Pride star having won the prize three years in a row.

Real Madrid and Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas won the CONCACAF prize for best male goalkeeper, while the female equivalent prize went to Alyssa Naeher of USA and the Chicago Red Stars.