Barcelona star hilariously trolls the next Lionel Messi found by Real Madrid

Jordi Alba spoke to a journalist about his contract situation with Barcelona following his team’s 3-0 victory over Eibar in La Liga that saw them preserve their 5 point lead at the top of the league.

Alba, 29, sees his current contract with the Spanish champions run out in 2020 and has yet to be offered an extension by the club. However, when quizzed by the journalist about where the negotiations stand, he had a rather bleak answer on the situation.

“Everything is still the same with my renewal. I have one year left on my deal. I don’t know what the club think or what they want to do.

“At the end of the day, it’s their decision. But I am relaxed. They have to decide if they want me to renew or not. My desire is to stay here for many years,” he added, clearly outlining his desire to stay on at the club.

However, the noteworthy point in the interview arose when the journalist quizzed him about a notion in Real Madrid that Vinicius Jr.is viewed as the next Lionel Messi.

On hearing that, Alba merely said ‘Good night’ and abruptly cut the interview short, before leaving.

Vinicius Jr, 18, joined Real Madrid at the beginning of this season and has scored 6 goals and set up 8 more in 19 appearances.

