Premier League and Champions League winner officially announces his retirement

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has officially announced that he will retire from football at the end of this season.

Cech, 36, put out a statement on social media announcing that after 20 seasons as a professional footballer, he will be hanging up his gloves at the end of this season.

The former Czech Republic custodian, who is also the most capped player in his nation’s history with 124 caps, made 494 competitive appearances for Chelsea over 10 seasons before moving to Arsenal at the beginning of the 2015/16 season. He has since made 129 appearances for the North London club.

Cech has enjoyed a glittering career at the highest level, winning the Premier League 4 times with Chelsea, the FA Cup 4 times, the League Cup thrice, the Europa League once and the Champion’s League once.

He has also accrued a number of personal honours in his years at the top level, including winning the Premier League Golden Glove four times as well as being nominated as the Czech Player of the Year an impressive nine times in the past 14 years.

He has made 12 appearance for Arsenal so far this season, often times taking a back seat to German Bernd Leno who seems to have replaced him as the first choice ‘keeper for the club.