In the 2010s, five different managers have been in charge of Liverpool and as a result, many players have been signed and sold players to suit the manager’s needs. Some of the players Liverpool signed during this period include superstars like Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho but on the other end of the spectrum, there are some truly baffling recruits.

#5. Rickie Lambert

Since the start of the 2014/15 season, Liverpool have signed six players from Southampton and five of them are still contracted to the club. The only former Southampton player who is no longer with the Reds is Rickie Lambert.

Lambert is a product of the Liverpool academy but he was released at the age of 15 without making an appearance for the first team. He toiled in the lower divisions of English football for many years before reaching the Premier League in 2012 with the Saints. He was thirty by the time he reached the English top flight but he still managed to score 28 goals in 75 Premier League games for the Saints.

In 2014, Lambert jumped at the chance to play for his boyhood club, Liverpool and was the club’s first signing of the summer. The baffling fact is that Liverpool sold Luis Suarez to Barcelona in the same summer and replaced him with the Lambert and Mario Balotelli.

It was clear from the offset that Lambert was a clear misfit at Liverpool and he rarely started for the Reds. He scored thrice in 36 games in his only season at the club but he didn’t manage to score in front of the home crowd.

#4. Charlie Adam

Jurgen Klopp signed Georginio Wijnaldum, Andrew Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated teams. Liverpool, on the whole, have signed players from relegated clubs before but not with the same success rate.

In 2011, Kenny Dalglish wanted a British core in the Liverpool side and he signed the likes of Jordan Henderson, Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing, and even Charlie Adam from relegated Blackpool!

What prompted Daglish to sign his compatriot remains a mystery even today but Liverpool spent £6.75 million to land a player whose corners were described as worth £10 million by Sir Alex Ferguson. Imagine what Steven Gerrard’s state of mind was when he had to play with Charlie Adam in midfield after playing with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano?

Adam is best known for his set-piece abilities but he even bottled from the spot in the shootout of the 2012 League Cup final. He scored two goals in 37 games for Liverpool before he was shipped off to Stoke City by Brendan Rodgers only a year later.

#3. Adam Bogdan

Adam Bogdan is the only player on this list who is still contracted to Liverpool. He was signed in 2015 by Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers is a fantastic coach but what led to his downfall was his terrible decisions in the transfer market. Firstly, he signed Simon Mignolet in 2013 to replace Pepe Reina and then upon signing Bogdan, the Northern Irishman said that the Hungarian will push Mignolet to be Liverpool’s number one – an opinion the player also openly shared. So far, he has played six times for Liverpool and not once after the 2015/16 season.

Bogdan doesn’t figure in Klopp’s plans and has gone on loan to Wigan Athletic and Hibernian. His contract will expire at the end of the summer and Liverpool will be happy to finally have him off their books.

Interestingly, the Reds sold Hungary and RB Leipzig’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Peter Gulacsi, in 2013 while Bogdan doesn’t even make the squad.

#2. Oussama Assaidi

Brendan Rodgers made three permanent signings in his first summer as Liverpool manager. The first two, Fabio Borini and Joe Allen, were players the manager was familiar with during his time with Chelsea and Swansea City. However, the third player, Oussama Assaidi, was a signing that came out of the blue.

The Moroccan was an unknown entity and he was best known for possessing a five-star skill in the FIFA games.

Assaidi played in four league games and in twelve games across all competitions for the Reds without scoring. He rarely got a look in despite the fact that Liverpool was short of attacking options that season.

He was loaned to Stoke City in the very next season before being sold to Al-Ahli Dubai in 2015. At Stoke, Assaidi famously scored a winner against Chelsea which gave the Potters’ their first win over the Blues since 1975.

#1. Steven Caulker

Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers have made some poor signings when they were in charge of Liverpool but the worst signing belongs to Jurgen Klopp of all people.

Steven Caulker came through the Spurs academy and even scored on his England debut aged 21. However, that is his only appearance for the Three Lions so far.

Caulker joined Southampton on loan in 2015/16 but he only made eight appearances for them before his loan was cancelled in January. Interestingly, his final appearance for the Saints came in a 6-1 defeat to Liverpool. He played in four games for the Reds with three of them coming off the bench in the Premier League to play as an auxiliary striker.

After leaving Liverpool, Caulker returned to football only in February 2018.