Reports: Barcelona plan shock move for Arsenal forward in the summer transfer window

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde wants to bring Chelsea and former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud to the Nou Camp in a shock move.

Giroud, 32, has made 24 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring 5 goals and setting up another 4. However, his contract does run down in the summer and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has made it clear that neither the World Cup winner nor former Real Madrid player Alvaro Morata fits the tactical profile that he favours in a striker.

As Chelsea make a move for Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain – who is on loan at AC Milan – to plug the hole, it is expected that the club won’t prevent Giroud from moving to another club at the end of the season.

Sport.es is reporting that that club may be Barcalona, with coach Ernesto Valverde apparently keen on acquiring the French forward’s signature on a free.

The article also claims that Valverde’s first choice, however, is 32 year old Girona forward Cristhian Stuani, who has scored 12 goals in 17 La Liga outings this season.

Having let academy product Munir leave the club to join Sevilla in a cut-price deal recently, the Barcelona coach spoke openly about having a spot open for a striker signing in January, having already signed Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia as a defensive option.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Olivier Giroud is 32 years old and is, at best, a short term fix for Barcelona. However, given his ability to offer a direct option up front and his ability to unselfishly link up with other players, it may not be as bad a fit after all. Plus, he’s out of contract in the summer.