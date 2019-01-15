Reports: Real Madrid have to cough up in excess of £100m if they want to sign World Cup semi-finalist

Real Madrid have pursued Eden Hazard for nearly two seasons now and it would appear that Chelsea are also resigning themselves to the fact that they will have to sell. But he will not come cheap.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have slapped a price in excess of £100m on Eden Hazard should Real Madrid come knocking at the end of the season.

Hazard, 28, who led Belgium to the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinals where they bowed out to eventual winners France, has also been vocal about his desire to don the all whites of the Spanish club.

However, Hazard only has one more year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge after this season, and Real Madrid have to choose between paying a nine figure transfer fee for a player they can get on a free just a year later.

Real Madrid have floundered on the field ever since the departure of Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus and find themselves sitting in the fourth spot in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The club’s president Florentino Perez is reportedly intent on orchestrating an overhaul of the playing staff at the end of the season, and sees Hazard as an ideal Galactico signing towards that end.