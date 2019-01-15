Watch: Brazilian footballer gets struck by lightning during U-20 match

Brazilian footballer Henrique recovered after being struck by lightning during an under-20 game in Sao Paolo.

A Brazilian footballer was struck by lighting during an U-20 game in Sao Paulo, causing all sorts of havoc and concern among fellow players, staff and fans in attendance.

The player goes by the name of Henrique, and was playing for his club side in a local U-20 match when the rain came down heavily.

While the players continued playing regardless, Henrique went down in a heap after being struck by a bolt of lightning out of nowhere!

The initial shock turned to concern, and an ambulance was called out on the pitch to aid the revival of the youngster. Since receiving treatment, we understand that Henrique has recovered from the shocking incident.