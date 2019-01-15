Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time and he has produced numerous match-winning performances for both club and country. However, there are instances that prove that he too is human.

#1. Barcelona vs Chelsea, 2012 UEFA Champions League semifinal

In 2012, Barcelona had the chance to defend their Champions League title and they only had to beat a struggling Chelsea side in the semifinal but the Blues won the first leg at Stamford Bridge 1-0 to make the return leg interesting.

Chelsea lost their foothold in the game in the first half of the game at the Nou Camp. In the 12th minute, Chelsea lost Gary Cahill to an injury and in the 35th minute, the home side took the lead through Sergio Busquets. Two minutes after Busquets’ goal which levelled the tie, John Terry was sent off for a moment of madness and Chelsea’s woes increased when Andres Iniesta doubled the lead in the 43rd minute.

However, a brilliant pass from Frank Lampard followed an exquisite finish from Ramires made the score 2-1 on the night which put Chelsea through on away goals.

In the second half, Didier Drogba tripped Cesc Fabregas in the box and gave Barcelona a golden opportunity to win the tie and Leo Messi the opportunity to score his first goal against Chelsea. However, the Argentine’s effort bounced back off the crossbar.

Chelsea held on to the 2-1 scoreline and as Barcelona committed men forward to find another goal, the Blues scored again in the second minute of added time in the second half courtesy of Fernando Torres.

Messi’s penalty miss proved to be the moment that ultimately decided the tie.

#2. Argentina vs Germany, 2014 FIFA World Cup final

The 2014 FIFA World Cup final was Messi’s chance to put the Greatest of All Time debate to rest permanently. Messi was fantastic for Argentina in the group stage and scored three goals but in the knockout stage, he failed to score but was key to the team reaching the final.

However, at the grandest stage, Messi didn’t deliver the performance the whole world knows he’s capable of. He had a couple of good moments in the first half but the resilient German defence kept him quiet for most of the game.

Early in the second half, Messi was played through on goal and his effort flashed past Manuel Neuer’s far post. Nine times out of ten, Messi would have buried that chance but this was the one that he couldn’t.

The Argentina captain looked exhausted in extra time and in the dying seconds of the game after Mario Gotze scored for Germany, Messi had the chance to level the score from a free-kick in a promising position. However, his effort was way off the mark.

#3. Argentina vs Brazil, Friendly in October 2014

Although this particular match is only a friendly, a match between Argentina and Brazil is of huge significance in the football world and it was also a chance for the Argentina team to give their fans some respite after the heartbreak of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil took the lead in the 28th minute through Diego Tardelli but Argentina was given a lifeline in the 40th minute when they were awarded a dubious penalty for an alleged foul on Angel Di Maria.

Messi stepped up to take the spot kick but his tame effort was saved by Jefferson. Tardelli scored again in the second half to give the Brazilians a 2-0 victory and also the Superclásico de las Américas

#4. Argentina vs Chile, Copa América Centenario Final

After losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and the 2015 Copa America final, Argentina had the chance to make it third time lucky in 2016 when they played Chile in the final of the Copa America Centenario.

Like in 2015, the final went to a penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 at the end of extra time.

The Chileans went first and Arturo Vidal took their first spot kick but his effort was saved by Sergio Romero. Lionel Messi stepped forward next and he had the chance to give his country the upper hand but the superstar’s effort flew over the crossbar.

Javier Mascherano and Sergio Aguero scored the next two penalties for Argentina but their fourth was missed by Lucas Biglia. Chile scored their four remaining penalties and won the Copa America for the second year running at the expense of Argentina in a penalty shootout.

Watch the Penalty kicks at Copa America finals.

Chile 4-2 #Argentina#Messi ❌😢He lost the KICK, but he is till KING👑 pic.twitter.com/hzco1o3OF5 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) June 27, 2016

#5. Argentina vs Iceland, 2018 FIFA World Cup Group Stage

Argentina was drawn in a group with Croatia, Nigeria and debutants Iceland for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and they were favourites to qualify for the next round as group toppers. However, their qualification itself was a huge doubt after their opening game against the minnows Iceland.

Sergio Aguero gave Argentina the lead but it only lasted for four minutes and fifteen seconds as Alfred Finnbogason equalised. In the second half, with the score at 1-1, Argentina was awarded a penalty which unsurprisingly, Messi took. However, his shot was saved by Hannes Halldorsson and the score remained unaltered till the very end.

There was huge pressure on Messi coming into the match as Cristiano Ronaldo had just scored a sensational hat-trick against Spain a day before Argentina’s clash against Iceland. Maybe, the pressure got to him.