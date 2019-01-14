Popular website presents evidence as to why Lionel Messi is still on 399 La Liga goals only

Lionel Messi was feted to have raised his 400th goal in La Liga with a strike against Eibar this past weekend, but Marca claims that the legendary player is still stuck on 399 for the time being.

Lionel Messi notched up a record breaking 400th La Liga goal in just 435 appearances by getting Barcelona’s second goal of the night against Eibar on Sunday, thereby also maintaining their 5 point lead on top of the table.

However popular website Marca refutes the record, claiming that Messi is still stuck on 399 after presenting evidence that a Fernando Amorebieta own goal in Barcelona’s 5-1 demolition of Athletic Club in the 2012/13 season was wrongfully credited to the Argentine by the match referee.

A superb Xavi through pass was picked up by Messi, who glided past a defender before chipping the goalkeeper – but with the ball appearing to head towards the post, Athletic Club defender Amorebieta miscues his intended clearance, instead hacking the ball into his own net.

The referee ended up crediting the goal to Lionel Messi, but one can see why there may be an element of doubt regarding the trajectory of the ball before it was intercepted by the defender’s flailing boot.