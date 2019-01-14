Watch: Eldor Shomurodov gets his second of the night as Uzbekistan put 4 past Turkmenistan in the first half in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Uzbekistan probably had a breakfast that contained rocket fuel as they absolutely scorched it up in the first half against hapless Turkmenistan – scoring 4 goals without reply.

Eldor Shomurodov scored his second of the night following a fast counter attack, finding the the net from an Jaloliddin Masharipov assist after wrestling past the challenged of a couple of Turkmenistan defenders and rounding the goalkeeper.

It was largely one sided traffic in the first half as Uzbekistan recorded 10 shots at the Turkmenistan goal – with 5 being on target.