Eden Hazard chooses who is the GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Talking to HLN, Eden Hazard ran through his top 10 moments in the year 2018. In the process, he also weighed in on who he thinks is the greatest player of all time between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Eden Hazard sat down for a revealing tete-a-tete with HLN to recount and relive his 10 greatest moments in the year past including the World Cup quarter final victory against powerhouses Brazil, playing against Barcelona in the Champions League, being selected in The Best team of the year and more.

However, what is most likely to create a buzz was the direct reply he offered when asked about which footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi can be considered the GOAT.

“Two G.O.A.T.s you say? No way. There is only one G.O.A.T (The Greatest Of All Times): Him, Lionel Messi!” he said before revealing that he himself is a fan of the magical Argentine.

“Those two games against Barcelona were not my best memories of 2018. I was happy to play against Barcelona and Messi, but I didn’t deliver what I expected. I was disillusioned. My three sons were there for the home at Stamford Bridge. The eldest is a big Messi fan – all of us are Messi fans, actually. He wanted to see Messi that day, because Messi is a special player,” he added.