Reports: Former La Liga winning manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

With Tottenham keen to hold on to Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as their next permanent boss.

It’s been well documented that Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, has zeroed in on Mauricio Pochettino as his number one choice to take over the reins at the club at the end of the season.

However, with Tottenham keen to hold on to their manager and Chairman Daniel Levy reportedly having slapped a £50 million price tag on him, United are keen to sound out potential suitors to the role – like Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone.

The Mirror reports that United have already sounded out the former La Liga winner to gauge his interest to take over the club at the end of the season. Another salient fact working in United’s favour in this situation is that Simeone only has 18 months left on his contract with Atletico, and is still in the process of negotiation.

United have been in fine form – racking up 5 wins on the bounce – since former manager Jose Mourinho was sacked following a dismal 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December.

They travel to Wembley to take on Pochettino’s Tottenham on Sunday, in what is considered as caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first real test in the hotseat.

FOX Sports probability rating: 1/5; Although there will be no lack of suitors for Diego Simeone if he chooses to leave Atletico Madrid, the Argentine plays a rigid, disciplined brand of football and after two unsuccessful spells under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, Manchester United are in search for a manager who can play the ‘United way’. Diego Simeone just isn’t it.