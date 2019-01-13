Real Madrid are one bad result away from hitting their lowest point of this century

Real Madrid travel to Real Betis on Sunday with history weighing heavy over their heads. Failure to capture all three points will see them record their worst half a season points tally since the turn of the century.

Santiago Solari’s men sit 5th on the La Liga table with 30 points from 18 games, 10 behind leaders and arch rivals Barcelona.

Should they fail to win the match against Real Betis, however, they will end up having lesser than 33 points after 19 games – which is the points tally that they recorded in the 2005/06 season.

Real Madrid have endured a rocky season so far, with former coach Julen Lopetegui first sacked as manager of Spain for agreeing to take on the Madrid job while at the World Cup and then sacked as manager of the club following a torrid start.

Little has improved after former player and Real Madrid B coach Santiago Solari took over too, as club chairman Florentino Perez grapples with an aging squad and the next managerial appointment.

Perez has reportedly outlined his plans to oversee a squad overhaul, with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and others being moved on and the likes of Eden Hazard stepping in to replace them.

He has also indicated his interest in having former manager Jose Mourinho return for a second spell to take over from Solari at the end of the season.