Reports: Barcelona in shock move for former Real Madrid star in January

After Barcelona let Munir El Haddadi move to Sevilla in the cut price deal, manager Ernesto Valverde outlined a vacancy in the squad for a striker in January.

The player touted to fill that requirement, Sports.es understands, is Chelsea and former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Morata has had a torrid time in London ever since he signed for Chelsea, and with just 9 goals in 24 appearances this season coupled with the fact that he hasn’t fit into Maurizio Sarri’s tactical profile, rumours are rife that the Spaniard may be on his way out of the club in January.

Additionally, Chelsea’s interest in AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain is also well documented.

The club to benefit the most from this merry-go-round of transfers may be Barcelona, who are in need of squad depth after Munir signed with Sevilla. Barcelona’s lack of depth in attacking options was once again highlighted as they slipped up against Levante in the Copa Del Rey in midweek and they are said to be keen on bringing Morata in to beef up the squad – should he leave Chelsea.

However, as of now, Barcelona are only interested in signing Morata to a loan deal according to reports, the final cost of which could rise as high as 10 million euros.