Reports: PSG to swoop for Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars

Just three months ago, Philippe Coutinho and Isco were indispensable members of their respective teams Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now, however, their place in the starting XI has come under scrutiny.

In Coutinho’s case, the rise of Dembele has seen his place in the starting XI blocked. For Isco, it is the arrival of Santiago Solari that led to his fall from grace. And if this report from Don Balon is true, then it seems as though both could leave their respective clubs and play for PSG next season.

The Parisiens have been credited with an interest for both the players. The French giants, reportedly, will try to sign both these players should one of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar be priced away from France.

In this case, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the aforementioned players. The report, however, states that Florentino Perez is looking to add Isco in a deal to bring Neymar or Mbappe.

Finally, the report concludes by stating that should a deal happen, it would, in total, break the existing transfer market record of €222 million set by the French giants when they signed Neymar from Barcelona.

This summer is going to be exciting!