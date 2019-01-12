Reports: Real Madrid and PSG ready to hijack Juventus’ move for Premier League star

Aaron Ramsey will soon become one of the hottest free agents in the world of football, but a move to Juventus is far from finalized as Welsh teammate Gareth Bale wants him in Spain.

Aaron Ramsey and Arsenal couldn’t come to terms on a new contract, meaning that the 28 year old Welshman has been told that he is free to join whichever club he wants at the end of the season.

Initial reports suggested that he was on the verge of agreeing terms with Juventus but BBC reports that Ramsey’s destination in the summer is far from certain with PSG and Real Madrid also in the running for his signature.

It is understood that the PSG option is a tempting one for Ramsey while fellow Welshman Gareth Bale is keen to link up with the attacking midfielder at Real Madrid as well.

The player himself reportedly wanted to engineer a dream move to Barcelona but those talks did not progress beyond initial interest.

Ramsey’s talks with Arsenal broke down after it was decided that he was asking for exorbitant sums of money, with the hierarchy at the club still smarting at paying through the nose to keep an ineffectual Mesut Ozil around.

Additionally, Ramsey’s preferred role doesn’t fit into Unai Emery’s tactical profile either, meaning that it was an easy decision for the club to let his contract run down.