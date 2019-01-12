Reports: PSG may be forced to agree to Mbappe swap if they want Barcelona star player

PSG desperately want to land Coutinho from Barcelona, but the Spanish club aren’t interested in selling the Brazilian playmaker unless wonderkid Kylian Mbappe goes the other way.

The Paris club have a fight on their hands to keep hold of star player Neymar after reports emerged that the Brazilian is disenchanted with life at the club, and has reached out to Barcelona multiple times to take him back.

According to Don Balon, PSG believe one of the solutions to this problem is by persuading wantaway Barcelona star Coutinho to join the club in the hope that his friendship with Neymar will mean that he stays due to their relationship.

However, Barcelona are only agreeable to this deal in the event that Kylian Mbappe is part of a swap deal that sees him come the other way.

Mbappe, 20, finished 4th on the Ballon d’Or rankings for 2018 and also played a key role as France won the World Cup as well.

However, Paris St-Germain reportedly value Mbappe at 250 million euros while Coutinho is only valued at around 100 million euros – meaning that a significant amount of money has to change hand for this swap deal to bear fruition.